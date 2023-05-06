Emerson, Lake and Palmer Drummer Carl Palmer Undergoes Heart Procedure

Home News Simon Li May 6th, 2023 - 3:09 PM

According to Blabbermouth, the legendary drummer Carl Palmer is currently recovering from his heart surgery.

On April 26, Palmer shared on social media that he was previously in Atrial Fibrillation and has “underwent a successful Ablation procedure to restore sinus rhythm.”

Palmer, one of the founding members of Emerson, Lake & Palmer and ASIA, has been voted as one of the 10 greatest drummers of all time by the Rolling Stone, with over 50 million records sold since his entrance into the business in the ‘60s, and has begun working with a three-piece power trio with vocals from guitarist Paul Bielatowicz and Palmer recently.

While Keith Emerson and Greg Lake have sadly passed away in 2016, Palmer, with the estates of the two, has announced “The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer” 2023 summer tour, seeking a reunion of Emerson, Lake & Palmer through the use of hologram technology. Palmer would be playing live alongside with live footages of Keith and Greg on video walls, whose recorded voice and music would be mixed with Palmer’s live drumming to magically reunite the band.

“The film ELP made of its sold-out run at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1992 had everything we needed to make these tours happen. We were able to use just the camera shots of Keith and Greg, with the sterling audio tracks of their performances resulting in a combination of film and onstage performance of my band that brings back the magic of ELP.” Says Palmer.