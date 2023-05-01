Carl Palmer Recovering After Heart Surgery: ‘Feeling Real Good’

Home News Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2023 - 3:19 PM

According to consequence.net Carl Palmer, the drummer for the rock band Emerson, Lake and Palmer, is recovering from heart surgery. The musician received an atrial fibrillation ablation to help fix an irregular heartbeat. To show gratitude toward his fans, Palmer thanks everyone in the following statement.

“I just want you to know I’m back home now, feeling really good,” he said. “The people at the Brompton hospital were fantastic; the Royal Brompton in London. And my surgeon, Tushar Salukhe — fantastic man.”

Palmer adds: “It was about a two-hour procedure. And I’m just gonna take the next two or three days just to kind of recuperate. But all looking real good. I’m looking forward to seeing all of you — that’s the most important thing — in July; that’s my aim.”

In July Palmer is scheduled to hit the road on the The Return Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer Tour. The trek will feature the musician performing live with a backing band along with archived live footage and audio of keyboardist Keith Emerson and singer Greg Lake, who both passed away in 2016. Tickets for the North American run can be purchased here.

The Return Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer Tour Dates

