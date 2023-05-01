Margo Price Releases Willie Nelson Cover “Hands On the Wheel” With Particle Kid

Home News Jaden Johnson May 1st, 2023 - 1:10 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

In celebration of Willie Nelson’s upcoming 90th birthday, Margo Price delivers a cover to Nelson’s 1975 recorded song, “Hands On The Wheel”. Originally written by Billy Carley for Nelson’s acclaimed 1975 album, Red Headed Stranger. Price further enlisted the help of Nelson’s son, Micah Nelson, also known as Particle Kid who will also be playing his father’s 90th Birthday shows.

Staying true to the song’s folk country roots, Price doesn’t veer too far from the song’s original sound and overall feel. Guided by a slightly more up-beat tempo, this modern rendition of “Hands On The Wheel” Carrie’s the same acoustic-based instrumentation with the addition of the harmonica. Originally the last vocal track on Read Headed Stranger, “Hands On The Wheel” was the album’s story conclusion of finding redemption through love.

To celebrate his 90th birthday, there will be a series of concerts performed at the Hollywood Bowl in tribute to his musical legacy and life on April 29th and 30th. Set to feature guests such as Snoop Dogg, Beck, Sturgill Simpson, the Chicks, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, and more. Even including Nelson’s long time friend, Neil Young, who hasn’t performed since 2019 who once had hesitancy around performing during the pandemic.