Triller Admits Breach of Contract with Sony

April 29th, 2023 - 11:26 PM

After Sony accused Triller of “brazen contempt” for its intellectual property, the company has now admitted liability to the tune of $4.5 million in Sony’s breach of contract claim according to Billboard. Last year, Sony pulled its material from the platform, claiming in the suit that Triller had not paid royalties for more than five months. Sony also sought unspecified damages, which alleged a breach of contract and copyright infringement.

A Triller representative said the lawsuit “grossly mischaracterizes [Triller’s] relationship with [Sony] and leans into the bully persona large music labels are often criticized for.” Triller is still facing the copyright infringement claim that Sony levied with its breach of contract suit.

Triller has also been sued by Universal earlier this year. The company claimed that it had not received license fees from Triller in nine months. Both companies clashed over licensed fees. Universal eventually pulled its catalog from the platform in early 2021 alongside other accusations of nonpayment. Triller has denied the allegations, and the suit is ongoing.