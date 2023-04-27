Jayle Jayle Announces New Album Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down for July 2023 Release

Home News Dita Dimone April 27th, 2023 - 4:16 AM

Alternative rock and dark country band, Jaye Jayle, has announced their fourth studio album, Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down, scheduled to be released on July 14, 2023. The album follows two years after their previous album, No Trail and Other Unholy Paths, and is set to bring a new, refreshing sound that both familiar and new fans are bound to love.

The eight-song album proves to be a bold, experimental venture through a merging of old-fashioned American singer-songwriter styles and exciting, innovative textures derived from a plethora of music genres directly rooted in the fringes of contemporary sound.

Producer and multi-instrumentalist, Ben Chisholm (of Chelsea Wolfe) gives the album an aesthetic that binds together the classic shimmer of singer-songwriter music with the new-age buzz of more modern sound.

Speaking of his work on the project and partnership with Jaye Jayle frontwoman, Evan Patterson, Ben Chisholm said, “I consider him the secret member of the band at this point. His ideas are modern and saturated with layers of sonic color. I always describe his mixing as plush, like a velvet landscape. He is a genius to my ears.” What makes this album special is that it delves not only into the traditional style of American singer-songwriter music but rather brings a whole new life to the style and adapts it to a modern edge, richer in sound and innovation. The album holds a special centralization in a spiritual journey undertaken through its essential themes, accompanied by a mad spectrum of aural delight(s) it has to offer. Here, Jaye Jayle shows a great deal of love for both the classic Americana sound and the new-age indie-rock that have become so central to their repertoire. Fans can pre-order their copy of the new album via