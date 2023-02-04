The Damned Announce New Album Darkdelic For April 2023 Release; Share New Music Video For “The Invisible Man”

2. Bad Weather Girl
3. You’re Gonna Realise
4. Beware Of The Clown
5. Western Promise
6. Wake The Dead
7. Follow Me
8. Motorcyle Man
9. Girl I’ll Stop At Nothing
10. Leader Of The Gang
11. From Your Lips
12. Roderick
3/3 – Cabaret Sauvage – Paris, France
3/4 – De Casino – Sint-niklaas, Belgium
3/5 – Patronaat – Haarlem, Netherlands
3/7 – Gruenspan – Hamburg, Germany
3/8 – Hole44 – Berlin, Germany
3/9 – Beatpol – Dresden, Germany
3/11 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy
3/12 – Theaterfabrik – Munich, Germany
3/13 – Komplex – Zurich, Switzerland
3/15 – Arena Vienna – Wien, Austria
3/16 – MEETFACTORY – Prague, Czech Republic
3/18 – A38 Hajó – Budapest, Hungary
3/31 – The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union – Cardiff, United Kingdom
4/1 – Cliffs Pavilion – Southend-on-sea, United Kingdom
4/2 – O2 Academy Oxford – Oxford, United Kingdom
4/4 – Rock City – Nottingham, United Kingdom
4/5 – O2 Academy Liverpool – Liverpool, United Kingdom
4/7 – NX Newcastle – Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
4/8 – O2 Academy Glasgow – Glasgow, United Kingdom
4/10 – O2 Academy Leeds – Leeds, United Kingdom
4/11 – Albert Hall – Manchester, United Kingdom
4/13 – Birmingham Town Hall – Birmingham, United Kingdom
4/14 – O2 Academy Bristol – Bristol, United Kingdom
4/15 – UEA LCR Norwich – Norwich, United Kingdom
4/17 – Brighton Dome – Brighton, United Kingdom
4/18 – O2 Guildhall Southampton – Southampton, United Kingdom
4/20 – Alexandra Palace Theatre – London, United Kingdom
4/21 – Alexandra Palace Theatre – London, United Kingdom
Stream “The Invisible Man” here.
Pre-order Darkdelic here.