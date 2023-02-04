mxdwn Music

The Damned Announce New Album Darkdelic For April 2023 Release; Share New Music Video For “The Invisible Man”

February 4th, 2023 - 10:46 AM

The Damned at The Belasco Theater

Rock band the Damned have announced their 12 studio album, Darkdelic, set to be released Friday, April 28 via earMUSIC. The members, Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Paul Gray and Monty Oxymoron, along with new drummer William Granville-Taylor, made the album with producer Thomas Mitchener. The band has released the album opening song as their first single. Check out “The Invisible Man” and its music video below.
“The Invisible Man” mixes rock with the bands classic goth punk sound, and the music video matches the sound perfectly. Featuring psychedelic visuals, the music video shows the band performing the song at a party.
The Damned will kick off a tour in March, beginning on Friday, March 3 in Paris, France at Cabaret Sauvage, before wrapping up on Friday, April 21 in London at Alexandra Palace Theatre. Find tickets and more information here. (Brooklyn Vegan)
Darkdelic track listing is as follows:
1. The Invisible Man
2. Bad Weather Girl
3. You’re Gonna Realise
4. Beware Of The Clown
5. Western Promise
6. Wake The Dead
7. Follow Me
8. Motorcyle Man
9. Girl I’ll Stop At Nothing
10. Leader Of The Gang
11. From Your Lips
12. Roderick
The Damned tour dates are as follows:

3/3 – Cabaret Sauvage – Paris, France
3/4 – De Casino – Sint-niklaas, Belgium
3/5 – Patronaat – Haarlem, Netherlands
3/7 – Gruenspan – Hamburg, Germany
3/8 – Hole44 – Berlin, Germany
3/9 – Beatpol – Dresden, Germany
3/11 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy
3/12 – Theaterfabrik – Munich, Germany
3/13 – Komplex – Zurich, Switzerland
3/15 – Arena Vienna – Wien, Austria
3/16 – MEETFACTORY – Prague, Czech Republic
3/18 – A38 Hajó – Budapest, Hungary
3/31 – The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union – Cardiff, United Kingdom
4/1 – Cliffs Pavilion – Southend-on-sea, United Kingdom
4/2 – O2 Academy Oxford – Oxford, United Kingdom
4/4 – Rock City – Nottingham, United Kingdom
4/5 – O2 Academy Liverpool – Liverpool, United Kingdom
4/7 – NX Newcastle – Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
4/8 – O2 Academy Glasgow – Glasgow, United Kingdom
4/10 – O2 Academy Leeds – Leeds, United Kingdom
4/11 – Albert Hall – Manchester, United Kingdom
4/13 – Birmingham Town Hall – Birmingham, United Kingdom
4/14 – O2 Academy Bristol – Bristol, United Kingdom
4/15 – UEA LCR Norwich – Norwich, United Kingdom
4/17 – Brighton Dome – Brighton, United Kingdom
4/18 – O2 Guildhall Southampton – Southampton, United Kingdom
4/20 – Alexandra Palace Theatre – London, United Kingdom
4/21 – Alexandra Palace Theatre – London, United Kingdom

Stream “The Invisible Man” here.

Pre-order Darkdelic here.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado
