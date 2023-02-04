The Damned Announce New Album Darkdelic For April 2023 Release; Share New Music Video For “The Invisible Man”

Home News Gracie Chunes February 4th, 2023 - 10:46 AM

The Damned at The Belasco Theater

“The Invisible Man” mixes rock with the bands classic goth punk sound, and the music video matches the sound perfectly. Featuring psychedelic visuals, the music video shows the band performing the song at a party.

The Damned will kick off a tour in March, beginning on Friday, March 3 in Paris, France at Cabaret Sauvage, before wrapping up on Friday, April 21 in London at Alexandra Palace Theatre. Find tickets and more information here . ( Brooklyn Vegan

Darkdelic track listing is as follows:

1. The Invisible Man

2. Bad Weather Girl

3. You’re Gonna Realise

4. Beware Of The Clown

5. Western Promise

6. Wake The Dead

7. Follow Me

8. Motorcyle Man

9. Girl I’ll Stop At Nothing

10. Leader Of The Gang

11. From Your Lips

12. Roderick

The Damned tour dates are as follows:

3/3 – Cabaret Sauvage – Paris, France

3/4 – De Casino – Sint-niklaas, Belgium

3/5 – Patronaat – Haarlem, Netherlands

3/7 – Gruenspan – Hamburg, Germany

3/8 – Hole44 – Berlin, Germany

3/9 – Beatpol – Dresden, Germany

3/11 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy

3/12 – Theaterfabrik – Munich, Germany

3/13 – Komplex – Zurich, Switzerland

3/15 – Arena Vienna – Wien, Austria

3/16 – MEETFACTORY – Prague, Czech Republic

3/18 – A38 Hajó – Budapest, Hungary

3/31 – The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union – Cardiff, United Kingdom

4/1 – Cliffs Pavilion – Southend-on-sea, United Kingdom

4/2 – O2 Academy Oxford – Oxford, United Kingdom

4/4 – Rock City – Nottingham, United Kingdom

4/5 – O2 Academy Liverpool – Liverpool, United Kingdom

4/7 – NX Newcastle – Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

4/8 – O2 Academy Glasgow – Glasgow, United Kingdom

4/10 – O2 Academy Leeds – Leeds, United Kingdom

4/11 – Albert Hall – Manchester, United Kingdom

4/13 – Birmingham Town Hall – Birmingham, United Kingdom

4/14 – O2 Academy Bristol – Bristol, United Kingdom

4/15 – UEA LCR Norwich – Norwich, United Kingdom

4/17 – Brighton Dome – Brighton, United Kingdom

4/18 – O2 Guildhall Southampton – Southampton, United Kingdom

4/20 – Alexandra Palace Theatre – London, United Kingdom

4/21 – Alexandra Palace Theatre – London, United Kingdom Stream “The Invisible Man” here. Pre-order Darkdelic here.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado