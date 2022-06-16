Daft Punk Release New Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Beloved Track, “Revolution 909” Video

Home News Karan Singh June 16th, 2022 - 11:37 AM

2021 was a great year for music. With the coronavirus pandemic dwindling, artists began performing and fans got back in touch with the music they had to listen to from the confines of their quarantined spaces. All in all, it was a sigh of relief to have things slowly go back to normal.

Amid the gradual recovery, music enthusiasts around the world were dealt a heavy blow when Daft Punk unexpectedly announced their breakup. Whereas the French electronic duo’s absence had become a constant given that their last album was released in 2013, fans had their fingers crossed the entire time hoping for a surprise release. Though they did eventually get a surprise, it wasn’t one they were hoping for.

Despite making it clear that they are no longer together, Daft Punk continues to exist as an archival unit within the music domain. Their social media pages remain active to keep listeners engaged with their work. Most recently, they released new behind-the-scenes footage of the track “Revolution 909” from their iconic 1997 album Homework. Check it out below:

Whereas it isn’t unheard of for artists to continue releasing content even after their breakup, a sustained presence in the music space keeps us from ruling out a Daft Punk reunion. The fact that they haven’t gone completely silent is something for fans to hold onto.