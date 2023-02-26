Take A Look Back at Anthrax on TV Series ‘Married With Children’

Home News Ally Najera February 26th, 2023 - 8:19 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Earlier this year, Anthrax made a music appearance at Radius Chicago. Now, the band is taking a look back at their grand appearance on the TV show “Married With Children.”

In the show’s sixth season and eighteenth episode, the band are featured guests, with an episode titled “My Dinner With Anthrax.” Under the episode’s laugh track, the band are in a room just completely rocking out. One band member on the couch and the rest standing up with equipment they demolish the items in the room. Joined by cast members from the show, together the group goes ballistic tearing apart the entire room. Beer bottles are smashed, a vase broken, a chair stomped on and other miscellaneous items shattered — as the jam session continues to take place. The individuals continue to dance about as the rock music plays in the scene. At some point in the episode, the band’s performance leads to a guitar going through the wall.

As the scene slows down, you find another cast member from the show stare at the guitar wedged into the wall. Once the rock-out gradually comes to an end, the laugh track heightens for this scene as the guitar is comedically discovered.

This episode of “Married With Children” first debuted in 1992. Now, thirty one years later it is nostalgic to look back at the band’s cameo in this episode.