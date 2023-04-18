Rancid Announces New Album Tomorrow Never Comes for June 2023 Release & Shares Video for Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2023 - 4:42 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Punk rock band Rancid have announced their new album Tomorrow Never Comes will be released on June 2 by Epitaph Records and it is produced by longtime collaborator, Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph founder, Brett Gurewitz.

Tomorrow Never Comes is Rancid‘s first new music since 2017’s Trouble Maker and in light of the happy news, the band have shared their exhilarating title track and lead single “Tomorrow Never Comes.”

As a whole, Rancid‘s latest tune highlights their collective taste for melodic rock hook and a sing-a-long choruses. Also the song is complete with the familiar wailing guitars and punishing punk rock rhythms that have solidified Rancid as musical legends. Another important part about this composition is the vocal performance because each vocal tone contributes to the band’s endless insanity.

Throughout the last three decades, Rancid has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to their community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues, while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude.

By carrying on the traditions and spirit of the original punk rock bands that came before, Rancid has become a legend and inspiration to punk bands that have come after.

Punk News have raved, “Rancid makes a radical left turn from the norm, pushing far past the boundaries, not just of punk, but of the traditional rules of music itself, creating the most original sound to come out of any musical artist since Beethoven.”

Tomorrow Never Comes Tracklist

1. Tomorrow Never Comes

2. Mud, Blood, & Gold

3. Devil In Disguise

4. New American

5. The Bloody & Violent History

6. Don’t Make Me Do It

7. It’s a Road to Righteousness

8. Live Forever

9. Drop Dead Inn

10. Prisoners Song

11. Magnificent Rogue

12. One Way Ticket

13. Hellbound Train

14. Eddie the Butcher

15. Hear Us Out

16. When The Smoke Clears