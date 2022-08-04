Melvins, Blondie and Sex Pistols Members Cover Small Faces’ “Song of a Baker”

Members of bands such as the Melvins, Blondie, and the Sex Pistols have covered Small Faces’ “Song of a Baker”. According to Heavy Consequence, Cabbage N’ Mash, a project featuring Dale Crover (of Melvins fame) and director Bob Hannam, released a new cover of Small Faces’ “Song of the Baker”.

Joining the pair are Blondie drummer Clem Burke, the Sex Pistols’ bassist Glen Matlock and Melvins engineer and producer Toshi Kasai on keyboard. Speaking to Heavy Consequence, Crover says, “Bob and I, being big Small Faces fans, thought it would be fun to pay tribute to the band. Somehow we managed to get Clem Burke from Blondie and Glen Matlock from the Sex Pistols to join us, as well as Toshi Kasai. I’ve always loved this track and really happy we got to record with these guys.”

The accompanying music video pays tribute to the ‘60s-era song with appropriately retro graphics. As directed by Alicia Kasai, the video features plenty of psychedelic imagery alongside footage of the band members performing the song.

Dale Crover has remained active in the music scene. Following the release of a gritty new single last year, “I’ll Never Say”, Crover also released a new album, Rat-A-Tat-Tat!, as previously reviewed by mxdwn.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat