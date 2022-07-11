Cat Power Recreating Bob Dylans’ 1966 Royal Albert Hall Show This Fall

Home News Lucy Yang July 11th, 2022 - 2:06 PM

Today’s news covers the artist Cat Power and her recreation of Bob Dylans’ 1966 Royal Albert Hall Show. This performance is set to happen even on the same iconic location of London’s venue on November 5th.

“When I finally got the opportunity to play The RAH, it was a no brainer,” Cat Power said in a statement. “I just wanted to sing Dylan songs. And as much as any, this collection of his songs, to me, belong there.” (Brooklyn Vegan)

Checkout the announcement for yourself from Royal Albert Hall’s official twitter:

This autumn, @CATPOWER will perform a set recreating @bobdylan‘s legendary 1966 show at the Hall. Happy Monday, people 🌞 Priority booking for Friends & Patrons opens at 10am on 14 July and tickets go on general sale at 10am on 15 July. 🎟️ https://t.co/djamvWJWji pic.twitter.com/deSgKuDn6S — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) July 11, 2022

With that being said, this performance will be one of the highlights of early November. Giving everyone something to look forward to before the end of this year. For more information, check out Cat Power’s 2022 tour dates schedule below:

Cat Power — 2022 Tour Dates

July 16, 2022 – The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

July 18, 2022 – Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA

July 20, 2022 – The Showbox in Seattle, WA

July 21, 2022 – Vogue Theater in Vancouver, BC

July 22, 2022 – Roseland Theater in Portland, OR

July 25, 2022 – Ogden Theatre in Denver, CO

July 27, 2022 – Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK

July 28, 2022 – Granada Theatre in Dallas, TX

July 29, 2022 – Emo’s in Austin, TX

July 30, 2022 – House of Blues in Houston, TX

August 1, 2022 – Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN

August 2, 2022 – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY

August 3, 2022 – Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL

September 9, 2022 – Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara, CA

September 10, 2022 – Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA

September 12, 2022 – Palace Theatre in San Francisco, CA

September 13, 2022 – Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma, CA

September 14, 2022 – Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, CA

September 15, 2022 – Rifflandia 2022 in Victoria, CA

September 19, 2022 – St Augustine Amphitheatre, Florida – w/Jack White

September 20, 2022 – James L. Knight Center, Miami, Florida – w/Jack White

September 21, 2022 – Hard Rock Live, Orlando, Florida – w/Jack White

October 9, 2022 – Pepsi Center, Mexico City, MX – w/Jack White

For the latest updates, check out mxdwn’s previous article on the artist!