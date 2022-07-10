Bob Dylan’s Re-Recorded “Blowin’ In The Wind” Sold For $1.7 Million

Home News Lucy Yang July 10th, 2022 - 4:04 PM

Today in music news is all about Bob Dylan and his latest re-recorded Blowin’ In The Wind. Sold for a total of $1.7 million, the music legend recorded it for the first time in sixty years!

“The recording was made to Burnett’s new Iconic Original disc, a high quality analog format he developed to be “the pinnacle of recorded sound.” The analogue technology is created by painting lacquer onto an aluminum disc that is played with a stylus like a vinyl record, supposedly producing a “depth, resonance and sonic fidelity that exceeds that of vinyl, CD, streaming or any other means of experiencing recorded music.” (consequences)

Dylan’s re-recorded piece is beyond just a song, it has become a piece of fine art. It is heartwarming and encouraging to see the music industry grow a market and appreciation for preservation and acknowledgement of songs that should be defined differently.

“The lone copy of Dylan’s updated recording of “Blowin’ in the Wind” went up for auction at Christie’s, where an unnamed bidder shelled out $1,769,508 for the item. Regarding the sale, Burnett said in a statement that by recording the 1962 classic as “our first Ionic Original archival analogue disc, we have entered and aim to help develop a music space in the fine arts market. I trust and hope it will mean as much to whomever acquired it today at Christie’s Exceptional Sale as it does to all of us who made it, and that they will consider it and care for it as a painting or any other singular work of art.” (consequences)

Checkout mxdwn’s previous article on Bob Dylan’s latest summer 2022 west coast tour dates!