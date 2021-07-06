Phil Elverum Announces First The Microphones Tour in 18 Years with Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber July 6th, 2021 - 5:25 PM

After 18 long years, The Microphones are set to tour again in 2022, according to singer Phil Elverum. Elverum announced several tour dates for the US but also Canada, Spain, Portugal and one festival performance in the Netherlands. Supporting them during their North American Tour dates are Ragana and Emily Sprague.

After the release of Microphones’ 2003 album Mount Eerie, Elverum started recording and releasing music under the same name, Mount Eerie. This suddenly changed in 2020, when the folksinger released a 45-minute track about art called “Microphones in 2020,” along with a photobook and a short documentary. This was their first song since 2003 and earlier this year, The Microphones released Foghorn Tape, a clear vinyl LP that contains no music and just background noise. The album was a limited release with only 999 copies made and no digital download available.

Mount Eerie’s Lost Wisdom Pt.2 was presented to the world in 2019, and Elverum announced tour dates for spring 2020, which were later on rescheduled due to the emerging pandemic. With The Microphones’ tour dates being in next year, it is most likely that they can actually happen, like many other bands that pushed their tour to dates to next year.

North-American Tour Dates:

02/17 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets #

02/18 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room #

02/26 Portland, OR – Polaris Hall #

02/28 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre #

03/01 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center ^

03/02 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall ^

03/03 Grand Rapids, MI – Wealthy Theatre^

03/04 Toronto, Ontario – Great Hall ^

03/05 Montreal, Quebec – La Sala Rossa ^

03/06 Portland, ME – Space ^

03/07 Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre ^

03/08 Brooklyn, NY – St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

03/09 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Sanctuary ^

03/10 Washington, D.C. – Miracle Theatre ^

# with Ragana

^ with Emily Sprague