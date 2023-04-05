Kings of Convenience Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott April 5th, 2023 - 9:28 PM

Norwegian duo Kings of Convenience have announced a North American fall tour, marking their first time stateside since 2011. The dates kick off on October 24 with a show at Webster Hall in New York City and conclude in Los Angeles at the Fonda Theatre on November 3. Along the way, they stop in Washington, DC, Chicago, and San Francisco, among other markets. Tickets are on-sale Wednesday, April 12 at 10am local time via the band’s website.

The band’s latest album, Peace Or Love was released in 2021 to worldwide critical acclaim. Peace Or Love featured singles “Love Is A Lonely Thing” (feat. Feist), the bossa-nova-inspired “Fever” and the contemplative “Rocky Trail.”

Kings of Convenience Fall 2023 Tour Dates

10/24 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

10/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

10/27 – Mr. Smalls Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

10/28 – The Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL

10/30 – The Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

11/1 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

11/3 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA