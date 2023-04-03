Tears For Fears Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning tomorrow. General on sale begins this Friday at 10 a.m. local time on TearsForFears.com.

Tears For Fears have sold over 30 million albums worldwide with the singles “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Mad World,” “Sowing The Seeds Of Love” and “Woman In Chains.” In 2022, the band released their latest studio album The Tipping Point which garnered critical acclaim and has already become a fan favorite.