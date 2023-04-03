mxdwn Music

Tears For Fears Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

April 3rd, 2023 - 5:26 PM

Today the British duo Tears For Fears have announced  The Tipping Point Tour Part II with special guest Cold War Kids. Produced by Live Nation, the 22 city tour kicks off  on June 23 at  Etess Arena in Atlantic City before making stops in New York, Toronto, Houston, Seattle and more before ending things in Los Angeles on August 2.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning tomorrow. General on sale begins this Friday at 10 a.m. local time on TearsForFears.com.

Fans will have access to artist presale tickets beginning  tomorrow at 10a.m. local time and it runs until this Thursday at 10 p.m. local time.  Also fans can sign up to access artist presale tickets through the band’s website newsletter. Registration closes tomorrow at 9:45 a.m. local time.

Tears For Fears have sold over 30 million albums worldwide with the singles “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Mad World,” “Sowing The Seeds Of Love” and “Woman In Chains.” In 2022, the band released their latest studio album The Tipping Point which garnered critical acclaim and has already become a fan favorite.

The Tipping Point Tour Part II Tour Dates
6/23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
6/24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
6/26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
6/29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
6/30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
7/2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/5 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7/7 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
7/8 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
7/11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
7/13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
7/14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
7/16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7/17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
7/20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
7/22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
7/24 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
7/26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
7/27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
7/29 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
8/1 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
8/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
