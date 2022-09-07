Placebo Covers Tears For Fears’ 1985 Classic “Shout”

Home News Roy Lott September 7th, 2022 - 2:37 PM

Placebo have shared a new cover of Tears For Fears’ hit ‘Shout.’ The group gives the song a fast pace track compared the mid-tempo original. The cover is an addition to the run of 80’s hits that they have reworked, including Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Jackie’, The Smiths’ ‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’, Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind?’ and, infamously, Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill.’ Check out the Tears For Fears cover below.

It follows the release of the band’s latest album ‘Never Let Me Go’, which arrived in March. The album includes their released songs “Surrounded By Spies” and “Try Better Next Time.” They were had set to tour North America this year but had been postponed due to vista and logistical issues. “We are so disappointed and frustrated and so very sorry to let our US and Canadian fans down after waiting so patiently for us to come and play for you,” they wrote in a statement to fans. Newly scheduled dates are set for 2023 and will be announced at a later date. Refunds are also available.