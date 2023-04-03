Godflesh Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates and Shares New Song “Nero”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2023 - 4:49 PM

According to pitchfork.com today metal band Godflesh have announced a North American tour which will be sending them to Austin, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Baltimore and Toronto before ending things in Chicago.

In light of the news about the upcoming tour, Godflesh have shared their newest song “Nero” and in the article band member Justin Broadrick mentions what the meaning behind the band’s latest tune is about.

“Nero, as a symbol and reminder of irresponsible self destruction as being practiced always, now and forever. In classic Godflesh tradition, three self-reinterpretations are presented, to display the many sides of the same coin.”

Godflesh‘s upcoming album Purge will be released onJune 9 by Avalanche.

Purge North American Tour Dates

6/18 Austin, TX – Oblivion Access Festival – Empire Control Room

6/21 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick †

6/22 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge †

6/23 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre †

6/24 Denver, CO – Trve Bacchanale – Gothic Theatre

6/28 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre †

6/29 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall †

6/30 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck †

7/1 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West †

7/2 Orlando, FL – Conduit †

9/13 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts ‡

9/14 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage ‡

9/16 Queens, NY – Desertfest @ Knockdown Center

9/20 Monreal, Quebec – Foufounes Electriques ‡

9/21 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace ‡

9/22 Detroit, MI – El Club ‡

9/24 Chicago, IL – Coldwaves Festival – The Metro

† with Prison Religion

‡ with Cel Genesis