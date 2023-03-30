Natalie Merchant Shares Soulful New Single & Video “Tower Of Babel”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2023 - 3:45 PM

Today artist Natalie Merchant has announced the release of her new single “Tower of Babel,” which is out now with a new video. In the press release Merchant describes the meaning behind her latest tune.

“As much as I had wanted to not let events in the world intrude, I couldn’t disregard the prevailing atmosphere of fear and confusion that we have been living in as a result of the pandemic, climate crisis, economic instability, insane politics, violent insurrection and the shocking fallout from the conservative-stacked reactionary Supreme Court.”

The “Tower of Babel” is a soul-inflected track which features horn arrangements by trombone player Steve Davis. The tune follows the first single and video, “Come On, Aphrodite” from Merchant’s upcoming album Keep Your Courage, which set for release on April 14 by Nonesuch Records.

Produced by Merchant, Keep Your Courage is the artist’s ninth solo studio album and the latest new material since 2014’s self-titled record. In the words of Uncut, “‘Keep Your Courage,’ almost a decade in the making, finds Merchant as witty and welcoming as always, turning her gaze to what helps us endure life’s ups and downs.”