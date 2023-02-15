Natalie Merchant Unveils New Single “Come On, Aphrodite”

Home News Roy Lott February 15th, 2023 - 8:15 PM

Natalie Merchant has released her latest single “Come On, Aphrodite,” featuring singer Abena Koomson-Davis It is the first track released from Merchant’s forthcoming album, Keep Your Courage, which is out April 14 via Nonesuch Records. It establishes the record’s themes of love and passion as essential to the human experience. This is merchant’s ninth solo studio album, and is her first in nine years, following her 2014 self-titled record.

“‘Come On, Aphrodite’ is an invocation to the goddess of love and passion,” says Merchant. “In the lyrics, I list all the clichés we use to describe falling in love: being drunk and blind, over the moon, weak in the knees, and half out of our minds. For the Greeks, when the spirit of love descended, it was seen as a kind of assault; you would become powerless against an all-consuming, sweet madness. Amazingly, humans still crave it, in spite of the perils.” Check out the gorgeous song below.