Black Thought Release Dreamy New Single “I’m Still Somehow”

Roy Lott March 30th, 2023 - 8:52 AM

Grammy Award-winning legendary MC and The Roots Co-Founder Black Thought and El Michels Affair have released a new single entitled “I’m Still Somehow.” The track features a dreamy blues guitar around soulful harmonies as Black Thought launches into tightly woven verbal tapestry punctuated by observations such as “If it’s the last dance, with that said, it’s the last chance to evolve.” His breathless rhymes never relent, gliding atop the soulful soundtrack-worthy production. Check out the song below.

The song follows the release of the album’s title track featuring Kirby. Both songs are featured on the highly anticipated collaborative LP Glorious Game out April 14 via Big Crown Records. In celebration of the album’s release, El Michels Affair and Black Thought will host a sold-out Glorious Game release party on May 18 at Brooklyn Made in Brooklyn, NY.