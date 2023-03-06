Black Thought And El Michels Release Album Title Track “Glorious Game” Featuring Kirby

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2023 - 6:35 PM

Today Grammy Award winning Black Thought and acclaimed cinematic soul luminary El Michels Affair have released the single “Glorious Game” which features singer and songwriter Kirby. The tune is the the title track of Thought’s and El Michels Affair’s highly anticipated collaborative LP Glorious Game which will be released on April 14 by Big Crown Records.

The bass and drum playing forms the music while Thought‘s voice fills the atmosphere with bursts of intensity while rapping about the trials of fame and being the best version of himself. On the chorus, Kirby’s soulful singing enriches the mellow production and both her and Thought’s voices perfectly match the deep instrumental work from El Michels Affair.

Also the music video features fluid animated visuals that perfectly suits Thought’s effortless flow and El Michels Affair’s talented production.

Thought and El Michels Affair founder Leon Michels initially crossed paths in the early 2000s, exhibiting mutual admiration for one another’s craft. The respect manifested on stage as they performed together at a handful of charity concerts in New York and Philadelphia.