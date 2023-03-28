Death Valley Girls Shares Catchy New Single “Feel The Colors”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 28th, 2023 - 10:29 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to stereogum.com last month rock band Death Valley Girls have released their album Islands In The Sky and today the Los Angeles band have shared their latest single “Feel The Colors.”

“Feel The Colors” follows the band’s appearance on Podsongs, which is a podcast where musicians interview interesting people and then write songs based on the experience.

Death Valley Girls‘s leader Bonnie Bloomgarden interviewed Neil Harbisson, an artist and “cyborg activist” who got an antenna implanted in his skull and got the British government to officially recognize him as a cyborg.

Harbisson mentioned that his antenna allows him to perceive colors through audible vibrations and that is how Bloomgarden wrote “Feel The Colors.

The words “Listening to sunlight, knowing when to screen/ I’m heading off the spectrum, seeing things you’ve never seen/ I hear the colors.” gives an idea of what the interview was like.

Musically, “Feel The Colors” is a rocking tune which has sizzling instrumentation filling the atmosphere with amazing sound and a killer vocal performance which brings strong emotions.

Islands In The Sky is out now on Suicide Squeeze Records.

