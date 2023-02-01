Death Valley Girls Share Magnetic New Single “Magic Powers”

Home News Roy Lott February 1st, 2023 - 9:31 PM

Death Valley Girls

Death Valley Girls has released their latest single “Magic Powers” from their upcoming LP Islands In The Sky. The track starts with an 8-bit-like sound before progressing into a magnetic indie-rock jam. Check it out below.

“I was walking down the street, and all of the sudden it dawned on me that almost all the things that kids bullied me about, or I got in trouble for in school, or was told would make me never amount to anything, were actually my magic powers!,” says leading lady Bonnie Blomgarden. “My voice isn’t too high, or funny, it’s how I cast my spells! I’m not a bad student, I love learning, and being a seeker! And I’m not a crazy person with weird ideas, that will never fit into society, I’m a witch, and I have magic powers!”

Samantha Westervelt also spoke about the new song. “The concept of the song and the concept of the video go hand-in-hand: facing challenges in life are part of the obstacle course we go through when we are training to get Magic Powers. No situation is ever going to be perfect and mistakes or adversity will challenge us, but if we stay true to who we are in the face of the lessons we’re served, and try try try again no matter what stands in our way, we can have magic powers.”

“Magic Powers” follows the group’s previously released singles “Sunday” and “What Are The Odds.” Islands In The Sky is set to be released on February 24 via Suicide Squeeze Records.