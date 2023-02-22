Death Valley Girls Release New Song ‘Islands In The Sky’

Home News Roy Lott February 22nd, 2023 - 11:36 PM

Death Valley Girls

Death Valley Girls have shared their final empowering title-track “Islands in the Sky”, accompanied by a haunting visual directed by Dylan Greenberg. The track s featured in the groups upcoming LP Islands in the Sky, which is out this Friday, February 24 via Suicide Squeeze Records. Leasing lady Bonnie Bloomgarden spoke about the new song. “We wrote ‘Islands in the Sky ‘for our future selves, hoping that if we can share the secrets we have learned from this life, and all our past lives, we wouldn’t have to suffer or feel alone again in our next carnations! You are not becoming the best version of yourself, you are and always have been, the highest and best you, eternally! You may have forgotten from societal programming, how you were raised, trauma, or ancestral circumstances, but as you grow, try to remember that the highest version of you, is cheering you on! Sending you messages to pay attention to your intuition and trust yourself. To love yourself. And to never forget…”

Greenberg also added “The music and lyrics have a beautiful, melancholy optimism that called to mind a certain timelessness found in work by the Sherman Brothers and the late Burt Bacharach, with a rock/punk edge.” He continues to say “The video was made remotely, so I wanted to put together an immersive digital environment for the band and the ghosts to be able to move in.”

“Islands In The Sky” follows the recently released song “Magic Powers”