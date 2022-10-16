Lights Teams Up With Seven Lions On Collaborative New Single “Stop Thinking”

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 16th, 2022 - 6:38 PM

Seven Lions has just released a collaborative new single called “Stop Thinking” featuring Lights. A thrilling song of redemption that tells of one individual’s journey towards reclaiming their sense of self after a lifetime of perpetual change, Seven Lions depicts the disappointment and loneliness associated with meeting someone who did not want you to change.

In an official music video accompanying the single’s release, Seven Lions shows a lonely castle whose dark brick is lit only by the light of the moon as the overarching towers look over the cascading seas below and low-hanging clouds pass by underneath, an image that truly captivates the lonesome nature of “keeping someone around just so you dont feel lonely” even though the person is not who they used to be and is not who they used to love.

In this song, Canadian musician Lights laments the resentment that builds up in a toxic relationship, and how one needs to put distance between them in order to reclaim their sense of self and acknowledge that change is okay. She starts off by saying “I’m sorry, I can’t find the old me/The one you met all those years ago/I’m sorry I can’t be steady/I’ve been changing after all those nights alone” and then later urges her counterpart to let her go and to stop trying to salvage a relationship between people who no longer have anything in common: “Stop trying to hold on forever/Stop trying to belong together/Stop thinking you can make it better/Stop thinking.”

Lights just dropped a new horror-themed music video for her song “Okay Okay” last September.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado