Meg Myers Reveals Video For Powerful New Song “A New Society”

American singer-songwriter Meg Myers has released the music video for her latest single “A New Society.” The song is featured on her latest album, TZIA, which is available everywhere now. Check the new music video out below.

The music video, directed by Nas Bogado, features Myers performing the song at the piano before getting up and dancing in front of aesthetic visuals. The lyrics beg of a new world free of fear and full of peace.

TZIA is Myers first album release in 5 years, since 2018’s Take Me To The Disco. Myers has also recently announced a North American tour kicking off this spring. Find tickets and more information here. The tour will kick off on Thursday, April 20 at the Marquis Theater in Denver, Colorado and will see Myers in cities like Chicago, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Saturday, July 15 at the Hawthorne Theatre in Portland, Oregon.

Stream “A New Society” here.