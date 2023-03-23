Reportedly The Music Industry Makes $26 Billion But Wants Streaming Prices to Rise

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2023 - 3:23 PM

According to nme.com The global music revenues have increased to $26.6b since last year and it has become the highest level since records started in the 1990s.

This marks the music industry’s eighth year of consecutive increase that are from streaming, which brings in two thirds of the industry’s earnings.

According to the trade body IFPI the numbers of people paying for a subscription to a streaming service has been increasing from 523 million to 589 million since 2021.

Also sales of physical formats have risen by 4%, which generated $4.6bn in revenues. Almost half of that figure came from Asia where buying CDs and vinyl is considered as a staple of the “idol” culture of Japan and South Korea.