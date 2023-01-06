Black Sheep Sue Universal Music Group Over Spotify Stock Sales

Home News Gracie Chunes January 6th, 2023 - 4:21 PM

On Wednesday, January 4, a class action lawsuit was filed by hip hop duo Black Sheep, suing Universal Music Group over its Spotify equity ownership. Andres Titus and William McLean of Black Sheep claim that Universal owes them and other artists approximately $750 million in unpaid royalties. This is because UMG allegedly agreed to accept lower royalty rates from Spotify in exchange for shares in the streaming service in 2008.

Due to a clause in their contracts concerning “net receipts,” Black Sheep argue that they, and other Universal artists, should have been paid 50% of royalties from Spotify, as well as 5 per cent of UMG’s Spotify equity, or the value of it, because this would be “proportional” to their royalty contract according to the duo’s suit.