Spotify Launches New Site to Sell Live Concert Tickets Directly to Fans

Streaming giant Spotify has launched a new website that allows listeners to buy concert and festival tickets through them rather than switching applications and going to intermediary providers.

The site debuted yesterday with a lineup of seven artists “ticketed by Spotify” — Limbeck, Annie DiRusso, Crows, Dirty Honey, Tokimonsta, Four Years Strong and Osees. Like any resale platform, Spotify Tickets has a purchase history and also offers its users the option to view past and upcoming events by the musicians they’re interested in. (Pitchfork)

“At Spotify, we routinely test new products and ideas to improve our user experience,” a Spotify representative told Billboard about the ticketing site. “Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings. Tickets.spotify.com is our latest test. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”

The new ticketing system allows fans to secure concert tickets from the same place they listen to the artists they’re interested in.

“We think the Live Events Feed is an opportunity to help close this loop,” Sam Sheridan, product manager for live events discovery, said in a Spotify blog post published in June. “This helps ease the burden on fans, reduce the competition artists need to contend with to stand out, and create new efficiencies around marketing.”

The post also described a new Live Events Feed that would include show listings from Tickemaster, AXS, Dice, Eventbrite, See Tickets and more. “Our goal is to ensure that fans are aware of all of the upcoming events by the creators they love and the creators they may come to love,” René Volker, Spotify’s senior director of live events, said. “We believe if we get that right, then we can get more fans to more shows and help artists and venues have better-filled rooms.”