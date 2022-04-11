Maryland Deathfest Reportedly Planning Hiatus After 2022 Festival

Home News Tara Mobasher April 11th, 2022 - 7:27 PM

Maryland Deathfest announced in a statement that the festival will be going on hiatus following the 2022 event. This will be the festival’s first time back since skipping out on 2020 and 2021’s performances due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland Deathfest XVIII will still be hosted May 26 through May 29 in Baltimore, Maryland – the first time in the event’s home state since 2003. Carcass, Dismember, Obituary, Hellhammer, Hypocrisy, Triptykon, Vio-lence, Mortician, Blood Incantation, Graveyard, Acid Witch and more are scheduled to perform.

“We’re sorry to inform you that we will not be organizing any festivals at all in 2023, including Maryland Deathfest,” the event’s founders, Ryan Taylor and Evan Harting, said on April 9. “There’s a chance that 2022 could be the last edition of MDF, but we’re unable to determine that right now one way or another.”

The organizers added that if the festival were to return in 2024, it would need a hiatus and “much-needed break.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat