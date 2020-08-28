Faithless Release New Club Ready Track “Synthesizer” Featuring Nathan Ball

Home News Bryan Boggiano August 28th, 2020 - 3:19 PM

UK EDM group Faithless teamed up with Nathan Bell and released a new single, “Synthesizer,” on Friday. The comes from the group’s first album in 10 years, All Blessed, which will be released through BMG on Oct. 23.

“Synthesizer” has a house beat and noticeable synth beat, with laid back vocals from Nathan Bell. The Strangeloop-directed music video takes place in a futurustic metropolis, complete with flashing lights, flying cars, robots, skyscrapers with speakers and an android queen. It ends with an apocalyptic explosion. [namethemachine] produced the video.

In a press release, the group said, “This is the track that got us thinking of doing a new album in the first place. A love letter to what we do and the music we make and also a little social commentary on our obsession with technology, musically all rolled into a big bold warm Faithless-y anthem. Inspired by Trevor Horn, Sparks, Jean-Michel Jarre and our own back catalogue!”

“Synthesizer” follows the release of “This Feeling,” featuring Bell and Suli Breaks. They previously released “Let The Music Decide.”

The group, in a press release, discussed the album, saying, “In this troubled and increasingly violent world, lyrically the album tries to reflect what has always been the Faithless manifesto: be conscious, be caring, love yourself so you can love others and understand who you are and where you are never polemical but hopefully intelligent and (occasionally!) inspirational – this is music with feeling and words with meaning.”

Faithless formed in 1995 and released six studio albums, each of them hitting the top 10 in the UK. Three of those went to No. 1. They have seven top-10 singles and sold over 15 million records worldwide. Some of the group’s most successful songs include “Insomnia,” “God is a DJ,” “We Come 1” and “One Step Too Far.” The group also performed at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage twice. Despite disbanding in 2011. the group reunited in 2015 to release a remix album, Faithless 2.0.