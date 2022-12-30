Courtney Love Discusses The Comment She Made About Brad Pitt Being The Reason She Was Fired From “Fight Club”

Home News Trisha Valdez December 30th, 2022 - 7:50 PM

Courtney Love was a guest on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast and gives some news that leave fans in shock. Love tells Maron about how Brad Pitt was the reason she lost her role in the movie Fight Club. Fight Club stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. Carter’s role was supposed to be Love’s role.

According to Stereogum, “She lost the role after an explosive argument with Fight Club star Brad Pitt. Pitt had apparently wanted to play Love’s late husband Kurt Cobain in a Gus Van Sant biopic- a different project from the Cobain-inspired Last Days, which Van Sant made later- and Love wouldn’t let it happen.”

Love explains the whole story on Instagram, she explains how she doesn’t like the way Pitt does business. Love talks about how Pitt and Van Sant tried to blackmail her over her role and that is what made her snap, and evidentially got her fired from the role.

Love sates on Instagram, “Its a movie. Indeed, I passed on better toles than that. Who cares? The point is Brad kept stalking me about Kurt. With all this resentment in our history, one might ask why I took yet another pitch for Kurt’s film Brad after all these years? It’s because I’m in recovery. And resentment is like drinking poison and hoping the other person dies.”

For the full statement from Love view below. For more stories about the artist click here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz