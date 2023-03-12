Kassa Overall Shares Infectious New Single “Ready To Ball”

Home News Roy Lott March 12th, 2023 - 3:04 PM

Warp Records’ latest signed artist Kassa Overall has shared his latest single “Ready to Ball.” The song is an infectious jazz tune that talks about jealousy and not getting lost when growing professionally. “On an emotional level, the song is really dealing with feelings of jealousy,” Overall explains. “It’s also an affirmation, to not get lost in the hustle of upward mobility. How bad do we want the shiny things? How much will we bend ourselves to get them? At times I feel like, damn bro, it’s so much of a struggle and a hustle to just keep it going that I don’t have time to make sure my mental health and my soul is cool. That’s basically the polarity right there.” Check out the song below.

“Ready to Ball” follows his album I Think I’m Good, which was released in 2020. Along with the release of his latest single, he will be heading out on a North American tour this spring. He is set to kick it off in New Orleans on May 4, with additional shows in Memphis, Chicago, Baltimore, Brooklyn and Los Angeles, CA. He will also be supporting Digable Planets in select cities. Tickets for all of the shows are on sale now.