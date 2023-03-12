Caroline Rose Releases New Single “Tell Me What You Want,” Shares Music Video

Home News Roy Lott March 12th, 2023 - 6:53 PM

Caroline Rose

Caroline Rose has shared the latest music video for her song “Tell Me What You Want.” The song reflects on the end of a relationship and the emotions that come with it. “There are all these emotions swirling around and really no handbook. You realize when all your attempts to connect with your partner aren’t working, you either have to find a way to stick it out or leave…” Rose explains. “And both options suck. This song is about being in that pickle of desperation, between trying to protect yourself and feeling the immense guilt and regret of walking away from someone you love.”

Its accompanying music video is directed by Sam Bennet and picks up where her last music video for her song “Miami” picks up. “It’s strange to recreate things that happened in the past, in the places where they happened, because they are obviously not the same as they were. I was trying to put my finger on this feeling and someone mentioned the Brazilian Portuguese word ‘saudade,’ a sensation that blends nostalgia, melancholy, desire and longing all in one.” Check out the video below.

The Art of Forgetting is set to drop on March 24.