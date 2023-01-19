Caroline Rose Announces New Album the Art of for March 2023 Release and Shares New Single “Miami”

Home News Karan Singh January 19th, 2023 - 12:58 PM

Caroline Rose

Indie singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has revealed plans for their fifth studio record. The Art of Forgetting will drop on March 24th via New West Records and will comprise 14 new tracks. For those anticipating its arrival, a new audio/visual package from the record has just been released. Check out “Miami” below:

Regarding the above acoustic-led track, Rose explains: “I’m not one to shy away from drama, and so this was a perfect opportunity to really bring out every ounce of desperation and anger and all those confusing emotions that happen after a big heartbreak.”

“For the ‘Miami’ video, I was mainly focused on what would be the most effective way to move people in regards to the two characters and how they interact,” says Rose. “Because this is a sort of loose recreation of some things in my life it was important to me to interpret the feeling of that time as accurately as we could within four minutes’ time. Sam, who is a dear friend of mine and brilliant director, thought a great way to capture that fever-dream-like quality was to create a lot of movement with a continuous shot. He showed me different lenses and cameras to use and we ultimately went with an anamorphic, Old Hollywood-esque feel, which gives it that nostalgia thinking back on a time past.”

They started recording the album in their home studio, and “from there it was about a year of experimenting with those recordings both at home and in a couple other studios–chopping them up into loops and smears, creating modular percussion, and ultimately building any additional parts around them,” says Rose. “Every time I make an album I’ll come out of it learning a lot about myself … Now I look back and see the healing of a wound. I feel like a new version of myself. I think one for the better.”

The Art of Forgetting tracklist:

1. Love / Lover / Friend

2. Rebirth

3. Miami

4. Better Than Gold

5. Everywhere I Go I Bring the Rain

6. The Doldrums

7. The Kiss

8. Cornbread

9. Stockholm Syndrome

10. Tell Me What You Want

11. Florida Room

12. Love Song For Myself

13. Jill Says

14. Where Do I Go From Here?

Caroline Rose tour dates:

Fri. March 31 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Arthur Zankel Music Center

Sat. April 1 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

Tue. April 4 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Wed. April 5 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. April 6 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Sat. April 8 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Sun. April 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Tue. April 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Wed. April 12 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Fri. April 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sat. April 15 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Sun. April 16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Tue. April 18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Wed. April 19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri. April 21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. April 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Sun. April 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Tue. April 25 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

Fri. April 28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sat. April 29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Wed. May 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Fri. May 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Sat. May 6 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Wed. May 31 – Manchester, UK @ BOTW

Thu. June 1 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

Sat. June 3 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Sun. June 4 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

Mon. June 5 – London, UK @ Heaven