Caroline Rose Announces New Album the Art of for March 2023 Release and Shares New Single “Miami”

Indie singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has revealed plans for their fifth studio record. The Art of Forgetting will drop on March 24th via New West Records and will comprise 14 new tracks. For those anticipating its arrival, a new audio/visual package from the record has just been released. Check out “Miami” below:
Regarding the above acoustic-led track, Rose explains: “I’m not one to shy away from drama, and so this was a perfect opportunity to really bring out every ounce of desperation and anger and all those confusing emotions that happen after a big heartbreak.”
“For the ‘Miami’ video, I was mainly focused on what would be the most effective way to move people in regards to the two characters and how they interact,” says Rose. “Because this is a sort of loose recreation of some things in my life it was important to me to interpret the feeling of that time as accurately as we could within four minutes’ time. Sam, who is a dear friend of mine and brilliant director, thought a great way to capture that fever-dream-like quality was to create a lot of movement with a continuous shot. He showed me different lenses and cameras to use and we ultimately went with an anamorphic, Old Hollywood-esque feel, which gives it that nostalgia thinking back on a time past.”
They started recording the album in their home studio, and “from there it was about a year of experimenting with those recordings both at home and in a couple other studios–chopping them up into loops and smears, creating modular percussion, and ultimately building any additional parts around them,” says Rose. “Every time I make an album I’ll come out of it learning a lot about myself … Now I look back and see the healing of a wound. I feel like a new version of myself. I think one for the better.”
The Art of Forgetting tracklist:
1. Love / Lover / Friend
2. Rebirth
3. Miami
4. Better Than Gold
5. Everywhere I Go I Bring the Rain
6. The Doldrums
7. The Kiss
8. Cornbread
9. Stockholm Syndrome
10. Tell Me What You Want
11. Florida Room
12. Love Song For Myself
13. Jill Says
14. Where Do I Go From Here?
Caroline Rose tour dates:
Fri. March 31 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Arthur Zankel Music Center
Sat. April 1 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
Tue. April 4 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Wed. April 5 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Thu. April 6 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Sat. April 8 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Sun. April 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
Tue. April 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Wed. April 12 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Fri. April 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Sat. April 15 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
Sun. April 16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Tue. April 18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Wed. April 19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Fri. April 21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sat. April 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Sun. April 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Tue. April 25 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
Fri. April 28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sat. April 29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Wed. May 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Fri. May 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Sat. May 6 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Wed. May 31 – Manchester, UK @ BOTW
Thu. June 1 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
Sat. June 3 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
Sun. June 4 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
Mon. June 5 – London, UK @ Heaven
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer