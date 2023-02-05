Grammy’s 2023 Winners Recap

Home News Roy Lott February 5th, 2023 - 9:53 PM

Music’s biggest night is here which has included both historic and some shocking wins from the Recording Academy. Prior to the actual ceremony beginning at 5pm PT, the Academy hosted a premiere ceremony where it showcased awards that did not fit time allotted for the two and half hour main show. Some of the awards that were given out were to Ozzy Osbourne for Best Metal Album, “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)” winning Best Music Video and Beyonce winning for Best Dance Recording for the infectious “Break My Soul.”

As the night progressed with an opening performance from Bad Bunny, who also won the award for Best Urbana Music album for Un Verano Sin Ti. The grammy’s host Trevor Noah then gave Adele a dream come true, which was getting to meet Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Johnson later gave the award to the singer for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy On Me.” The awards show continued with a stunning performance from Brandi Carlile, who was introduced by her wife and two daughters. Jennifer Lopez presented the Best Pop Vocal Album to Harry Styles for his latest album Harry’s House.

The Grammys then did something interesting this year, including the fans in the different segments throughout the prgram. Each fan spoke about a certain album that was up for Album Of The Year and gave their reasons why the album they chose to talk about deserved the biggest honor. It then transitioned to the award for Best R&B Song, which now EGOT status winner Viola Davis introduced. It was awarded the Queen Bey for “Cuff It,” which collaborators Nile Rogers and The-Dream accepted. Noah stated that Beyonce was “stuck in traffic” and would be at the ceremony at any given time.

After Willie Nelson took the award for Best Country Album for “A Little Time,” the ceremony then had a tribute to some of the musicians and artists that we have lost within the last year. Kacey Musgraves opened the tribute with a stunning cover of Loretta Lynn’s ” Coal Miner’s Daughter” with Migos’ Quavo paying tribute to the late Takeoff with a heartfelt cover of “See You Again,” which is originally sung by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa.

James Corden then presented the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, which went to Beyonce for her critically acclaimed album Renaissance. The award makes Mrs. Carter the most decorated artist at the Grammys, winning a total of 32 awards throughout her career. She dedicated to the award to her late Uncle johnny and the queer community, who “invented the genre” of dance music. She is also the first black woman to win in the category.

For Best Pop/Duo Performance, Sam Smith and Kim Petra won for their insanely good pop record “Unholy.” The win made Grammy history as Petras is now the first transgender woman to ever win the award. Petra dedicated the award to the late SOPHIE, who paved the road for her to get to where she is.

The night became more fun with a 50-year celebration of hip-hop. Bust Rhymes, Method Man, Missy Eliott, Queen Latifah, Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla and so many more hip-hop artists got on the Grammy stage for one of the greatest tributes to ever be seen on television, reflecting generations of Hip-Hop.