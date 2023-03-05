Liturgy Shares Ecstatic New Single “Before I Knew The Truth”

Home News Ally Najera March 5th, 2023 - 4:16 PM

The black metal band, Liturgy’s new single, “Before I Knew The Truth” comes out just in time before the artists’ new release. Later this month, the band will release 93696 – their highly anticipated new album. Liturgy originally announced the album’s release last year in October.

This track is the second song that has been released by the band. This new single has a satisfyingly energetic rock intro. It serves as the preamble for the course of the album. The instrumentals throughout the song blend right into the entirety of the 4 minute track. At lightning speed, the song demonstrates so much. The guitar instrumentals demonstrate what the newest album’s ‘equilibrium’ of musical composition and ecstasy will be to listeners. Of course, listeners can not miss the vocals that are keenly blended with the instrumentals of the track. Recorded underneath the instruments, the vocalizations can be appreciated as they are complemented by the firm sounds.

The band’s new album contains the numbers 93696 which resemble the religions of Christianity and Thelema. Liturgy’s newest project will reflect witnessing the inexplicable and stands for the fate of what is set to come.