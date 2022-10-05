Liturgy Announce New Album 93696 For March 2023 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Federico Cardenas October 5th, 2022 - 9:10 PM

The Brooklyn black metal titans Liturgy have officially announced a new album entitled 93693. The band plans to drop the new album on March 24 next year via Thrill Jockey. To commemorate the announcement Liturgy has shared the title track of the upcoming project, “93696.”

In addition to the title track, Liturgy has also dropped the mini-project As the Blood of God Bursts the Veins of Time, a short album acting as a precursor to the longer 93696. Three of the four tracks listed on As The Blood of God consist of numbers chopped from the upcoming project’s title: “93,” “36” and “696,” intending to divide the title track into three separate movements. The mini-album has been made digitally available to stream and download here. See the mini-album’s tracklisting below.

As the Blood of God Bursts the Veins of Time Tracklist

1. 93

2. 36

3. 696

4. संसार

As if the dropping of a mini-album was not enough activity for one day, Liturgy have taken it upon themselves to drop a near 15 minute long goliath of a title-track in “93696.” Throughout the massive, intense and complex track, Liturgy introduces the sounds of counterpoint melodies, polyrhythmic rhythms, ethereal samples and sounds, as well as various electronic effects to create a truly unique journey of a song. See the album art and tracklisting for for 93696, and listen to its title track below.

93696 Tracklist

1. Daily Bread

2. Djennaration

3. Caela

4. Angel of Sovereignty

5. Haelegen II

6. Before I Knew the Truth

7. Angel of Hierarchy

8. Red Crown II

9. Angel of Emancipation

10. Ananon

11. 93696

12. Haelegen II (Reprise)

13. Angel of Individuation

14. Antigone II

15. Immortal Life II

93696 will act as a follow up to Liturgy’s 2020 project, Origin of the Alimonies.