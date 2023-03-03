Rush Announce Super-Deluxe Version Of ‘Signals’ For Its 40th Anniversary

Home News Trisha Valdez March 3rd, 2023 - 8:56 PM

Exciting news for Rush fans, Rush just announced the release of a super-deluxe version of singles for their 40th anniversary album. The exclusive track listing can be viewed below as well as a video of an unboxing of the super deluxe album pack.

According to Consequence Heavy, “Signals-40th Anniversary will arrive in three configurations: the Super Deluxe Edition, a single-LP Picture Disc Edition and a Dolby Atoms Digital Edition.”

There is a limited-edition “Backstage Exclusive” Super Deluxe box as well. This box is made available through the official Rush online store. It includes Neil Peart’s original hand-drawn lyrics, a high quality 180- gram black-vinyl LP, unreleased photos from the signals tour and much more.

Signals-40th Anniversary – Super Deluxe Edition Track list:

CD – DISC 1:

Original Album – Produced by Rush and Terry Brown / 2015 remaster on CD for the first time.

01. Subdivisions

02. The Analog Kid

03. Chemistry

04. Digital Man

05. The Weapon

06. New World Man

07. Losing It

08. Countdown

BLU-RAY AUDIO – DISC 2:

Dolby Atmos* / Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo

*Previously unreleased mixes

01. Subdivisions

02. The Analog Kid

03. Chemistry

04. Digital Man

05. The Weapon

06. New World Man

07. Losing It

08. Countdown

09. Bonus Promo Videos

Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo:

*Previously unreleased mixes

01. Subdivisions

02. Countdown

1LP – SIGNALS

DMM Half-Speed Mastering / Original Album – Produced by Rush and Terry Brown

SIDE A

1. Subdivisions

2. The Analog Kid

3. Chemistry

4. Digital Man

SIDE B

1. The Weapon

2. New World Man

3. Losing It

4. Countdown

(4) 7-INCH SINGLES

All four singles feature brand-new Hugh Syme artwork

SINGLE 1 – SIDE A

1. Subdivisions

SINGLE 1 – SIDE B

1. Red Barchetta (Live)

SINGLE 2 – SIDE A

1. Countdown

SINGLE 2 – SIDE B

1. New World Man

SINGLE 3 – SIDE A

1. New World Man

SINGLE 3 – SIDE B

1. Vital Signs (Live)

SINGLE 4 – SIDE A

1. The Weapon (Single Edit)

SINGLE 4 – SIDE B

1. Digital Man