Rush Announce Super-Deluxe Version Of ‘Signals’ For Its 40th Anniversary

Exciting news for Rush fans, Rush just announced the release of a super-deluxe version of singles for their 40th anniversary album. The exclusive track listing can be viewed below as well as a video of an unboxing of the super deluxe album pack.
According to Consequence Heavy, “Signals-40th Anniversary will arrive in three configurations: the Super Deluxe Edition, a single-LP Picture Disc Edition and a Dolby Atoms Digital Edition.”
There is a limited-edition “Backstage Exclusive” Super Deluxe box as well. This box is made available through the official Rush online store. It includes Neil Peart’s original hand-drawn lyrics, a high quality 180- gram black-vinyl LP, unreleased photos from the signals tour and much more.
Signals-40th Anniversary – Super Deluxe Edition Track list:
CD – DISC 1:
Original Album – Produced by Rush and Terry Brown / 2015 remaster on CD for the first time.
01. Subdivisions
02. The Analog Kid
03. Chemistry
04. Digital Man
05. The Weapon
06. New World Man
07. Losing It
08. Countdown
BLU-RAY AUDIO – DISC 2:
Dolby Atmos* / Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo
*Previously unreleased mixes
01. Subdivisions
02. The Analog Kid
03. Chemistry
04. Digital Man
05. The Weapon
06. New World Man
07. Losing It
08. Countdown
09. Bonus Promo Videos
Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo:
*Previously unreleased mixes
01. Subdivisions
02. Countdown
1LP – SIGNALS
DMM Half-Speed Mastering / Original Album – Produced by Rush and Terry Brown
SIDE A
1. Subdivisions
2. The Analog Kid
3. Chemistry
4. Digital Man
SIDE B
1. The Weapon
2. New World Man
3. Losing It
4. Countdown
(4) 7-INCH SINGLES
All four singles feature brand-new Hugh Syme artwork
SINGLE 1 – SIDE A
1. Subdivisions
SINGLE 1 – SIDE B
1. Red Barchetta (Live)
SINGLE 2 – SIDE A
1. Countdown
SINGLE 2 – SIDE B
1. New World Man
SINGLE 3 – SIDE A
1. New World Man
SINGLE 3 – SIDE B
1. Vital Signs (Live)
SINGLE 4 – SIDE A
1. The Weapon (Single Edit)
SINGLE 4 – SIDE B
1. Digital Man