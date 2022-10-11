Rush’s Geddy Lee Shares Support For Ukraine

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 11th, 2022 - 5:03 PM

Geddy Lee of Rush

In response to the currently worsening relations between Ukraine and Russia, Rush’s Geddy Lee has announced “I Stand With Ukraine” in a video message he recorded in support of Canadian master luthier Linda Manzer’s fundraiser in which she built a sunflower-themed guitar that is currently traveling around North America and Europe, and eventually Ukraine, to help raise money to help the livelihood of refugees from Ukraine. Linda Manzer’s “Sunflower Guitar” has “since been endorsed and placed in the hands of so many talented guitarists in order to help spread awareness of the terrible struggle facing the people of Ukraine, and also as a vehicle to raise funds (Blabbermouth)”

During this video message which Geddy released on his Instagram yesterday on Oct 10, he empathized with the refugees and urged the rest of his followers: “There are so many times in this life when world events seem overwhelming and leave us asking, ‘what can we, as individuals do?’ Well, of course, the answer is .. whatever you can…Help fight the good fight and donate in support of Ukraine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geddy Lee (@geddyimages)

Other members of RUSH also showed their support for Ukraine. Last April, RUSH guitarist Alex Lifeson demonstrated his devastation “This thing that’s going on in Ukraine right now is much more difficult to handle [than the pandemic]. I am just so heartbroken, and I am so sick of watching these images…It’s come to the point where this is no longer acceptable in any manner, and we’ve gotta either be willing to sacrifice for the sake of the world than let someone like this do what he’s doing, and he will continue doing it because we’re letting him get away with it.”

Please donate whatever you can to support Ukrainian families at SunflowerGuitar.com.

See Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson perform three songs with Dave Grohl, Chad Smith, and Danny Carey during Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in this article.