Mudhoney Releases Mind-Belching Single “Move Under”

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Today American rock band Mudhoney have announced they have released the single “Move Under.” The song is from the the band’s album Plastic Eternity which will be released on April 7.

As a whole, “Move Under” is a classic rock ditty which has killer instrumentation. Right off the bat, the guitar playing sizzles with excitement while the drum playing continues to create catchy beats. The best can be found in he middle of the song because a mind dazzling guitar solo fills the air with top notch notes that can cause people to air guitar while listening. Mudhoney have not lost a beat with “Move Under” and surely their upcoming album will sound just as good.

Also the band have confirmed a 29-date North American run in October and November. The newly announced shows start on Friday, October 13 in Spokane, Washington with additional performances in Saint Paul, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The tour ends with two hometown shows on November 18 and 19 in Seattle, Washington at The Crocodile. Also the dates follows Mudhoney’s previously announced Australian tour in April and May.

Tour Dates

4/16 – Brisbane, AU – The Zoo

4/20 – Marrickville, AU – Factory Theatre

4/21 – Belford, AU – Gumball Festival

4/22 – Wollongong, AU – AOW Uni Bar

4/23 – Canberra, AU – ANU Kambri

4/27 – Melbourne, AU – Corner Hotel

4/28 – Castlemaine, AU – Theatre Royal

4/29 – Torquay, AU – Torquay Hotel

4/30 – Melbourne, AU – Cherry Bar

5/3 – Adelaide, AU – Lion Arts Factory

5/4 – Perth, AU – The Rosemount

5/5 – Margaret River, AU – The River

10/13 – Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge

10/14 – Missoula, MT – Zootown Arts Community Center

10/15 – Billings, MT – The Pub Station TapRoom

10/18 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club

10/19 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

10/20 – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall

10/21- Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

10/22 – Detroit, MI – Magic Bag

10/24 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

10/25 – Rochester, NY – Photo City Music Hall

10/26 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

10/27 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

10/28 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

10/31 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

11/1 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

11/2 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

11/3. Memphis, TN- Hi Tone

11/4 – Dallas, TX – Sundown at Granada

11/5 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

11/9 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

11/10 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

11/11 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

11/12 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

11/15 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

11/17 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

11/18 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile Showroom (21+)

11/19 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile Showroom (AA)