Mudhoney Releases Mind-Belching Single “Move Under”

Today American rock band Mudhoney have announced they have released the single “Move Under.” The song is from the the band’s album Plastic Eternity which will be released on April 7.
As a whole, “Move Under” is a classic rock ditty which has killer instrumentation. Right off the bat, the guitar playing sizzles with excitement while the drum playing continues to create catchy beats. The best can be found in he middle of the song because a mind dazzling guitar solo fills the air with top notch notes that can cause people to air guitar while listening. Mudhoney have not lost a beat with “Move Under” and surely their upcoming album will sound just as good.
Also the band have confirmed a 29-date North American run in October and November. The newly announced shows start on Friday, October 13 in Spokane, Washington with additional performances in Saint Paul, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles.
The tour ends with two hometown shows on November 18 and 19 in Seattle, Washington at The Crocodile. Also the dates follows Mudhoney’s previously announced Australian tour in April and May.
Tour Dates
4/16 – Brisbane, AU – The Zoo
4/20 – Marrickville, AU – Factory Theatre
4/21 – Belford, AU – Gumball Festival
4/22 – Wollongong, AU – AOW Uni Bar
4/23 – Canberra, AU – ANU Kambri
4/27 – Melbourne, AU – Corner Hotel
4/28 – Castlemaine, AU – Theatre Royal
4/29 – Torquay, AU – Torquay Hotel
4/30 – Melbourne, AU – Cherry Bar
5/3 – Adelaide, AU – Lion Arts Factory
5/4 – Perth, AU – The Rosemount
5/5 – Margaret River, AU – The River
10/13 – Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge
10/14 – Missoula, MT – Zootown Arts Community Center
10/15 – Billings, MT – The Pub Station TapRoom
10/18 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club
10/19 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade
10/20 – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall
10/21- Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme
10/22 – Detroit, MI – Magic Bag
10/24 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
10/25 – Rochester, NY – Photo City Music Hall
10/26 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
10/27 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
10/28 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
10/31 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
11/1 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl
11/2 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
11/3. Memphis, TN- Hi Tone
11/4 – Dallas, TX – Sundown at Granada
11/5 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub
11/9 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
11/10 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
11/11 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
11/12 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
11/15 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
11/17 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
11/18 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile Showroom (21+)
11/19 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile Showroom (AA)
Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister