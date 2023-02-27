The Flaming Lips Announces Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2023 - 11:39 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to pitchfork.com rock band The Flaming Lips have announced they have extended their 20 anniversary celebration of their 2002 album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, by adding more shows in the United States where the band will perform their LP in full.

The tour starts in Chicago along with stops in Atlanta, Portland, Omaha, Tulsa, Washington, Boston, Nashville and Brooklyn before ending things in Bonner.

Last year The Flaming Lips reissued Yoshimi with B-sides and other previously unreleased material in a big CD set, with a 5 LP vinyl set to follow on April 14. Also the new vinyl editions of the band’s EPs Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell will arrive on March 17.

When ssuing American Head back in 2020, The Flaming Lips issued The Soft Bulletin Companion, which is a collection of alternate tracks and other material recorded between 1997 and 1999. Also the band is set to perform at Boston Calling alongside with Paramore, Foo Fighters, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more at the end of May. The Flaming Lips Tour Dates 2/28 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

3/1 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

3/3 Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

3/4 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

3/6 Del Mar, CA – The Sound – Del Mar Fairgrounds

3/7 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

3/9 Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

4/25 London, England – Troxy

4/28 London, England – Eventim Apollo

4/29 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo

5/5 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

5/7 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

5/8 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

5/10 Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

5/11 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

5/11-13 Live Oak, FL – Echoland Music Festival

5/25 Washington, DC – The Anthem

5/27 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

6/8 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

6/11 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom

6/13 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

6/14 St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

6/16 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse

6/18 Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

8/18 Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

8/22 Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square

8/23 Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo

8/25 Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheatre