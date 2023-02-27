The Flaming Lips Announces Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

According to pitchfork.com rock band The Flaming Lips have announced they have extended their 20 anniversary celebration of their 2002 album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, by adding more shows in the United States where the band will perform their LP in full.
The tour starts in Chicago along with stops in Atlanta, Portland, Omaha, Tulsa, Washington, Boston, Nashville and Brooklyn before ending things in Bonner.
Last year The Flaming Lips reissued Yoshimi with B-sides and other previously unreleased material in a big CD set, with a 5 LP vinyl set to follow on April 14. Also the new vinyl editions of the band’s EPs Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell will arrive on March 17.
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado