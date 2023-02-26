City And Colour Release New Song And Music Video For “F***ed It Up”

Home News Ally Najera February 26th, 2023 - 9:05 PM

City and Colour released new music last year in December. This year, Dallas Green has released a new single, “F***ed It Up” and music video for the song. The video was directed by Michael Maxxis and produced by band member, Matt Kelly and Green.

The music video has an authentic feel to it as the performer enters a building’s destroyed interior and fixes up the area where he will perform. The mix between the soft music video and this slow tempo song are perfectly balanced. The strums of the guitar and the beats of the drum are lightly complementary to the regretful lyrics of the song. About a minute and a half into the video, the band begins to finally join in on the music playing and perform. Among the ruins of the building, the band plays together.

“There ain’t no sense in making things worse,” he sings as the words pour sentiments of regret. As the lyrics go on, an instrumental break of guitar and drums plays out. Once the song slows done, the band continually sings the line, “We had everything we wanted and we f***ed it up!” On that note, the song ends – with four minutes of agonizing regret and low-beat instruments.

The track capitalizes the terrible fate that comes with relationships. “I wanted to write a playful song about the trials and tribulations of being in a relationship,” explained Green, regarding the new song.