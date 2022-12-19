City And Colour Release Vivid New Video For “Meant To Be”

Home News Roy Lott December 19th, 2022 - 8:37 PM

City and Colour have released a video for the emotionally powerful track “Meant To Be,” the first new music from City and Colour since the acclaimed 2019 album A Pill For Loneliness. The clip is directed by Michael Maxxis and was shot in an abandoned airport terminal in Detroit and captures the essence of the song, written while frontman Dallas Green was processing the painful, life-changing loss of his best friend and long-time producer Karl Bareham.

“Dallas’s walls are down on this album, and I wanted to capture that on film. For the ‘Meant to Be’ video I wanted to capture him unguarded and unvarnished, and I felt the best way to do that was with a beautifully shot and crafted performance video.”

Green then explained “I knew I had made an emotional record, but the way he described his initial, visceral reaction to hearing it was so moving… to know something so emotionally connected to me elicited that kind of emotional response in someone. It was immediately apparent he got what I was going for.”

He also added that “[Michael] makes things easy, he knows how I like to work, and I trust his process. He put together the most wonderful crew on a tight deadline who came together to accomplish a lot of things last minute to make it work.” Check out the visual below.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela