Puscifier Release Rendition Of Phantogram’s “Postulous”

Home News Trisha Valdez February 24th, 2023 - 3:35 PM

Puscifier has just released another track from their forthcoming remix collection called Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired. Today they released a song from the collection called Postulous (Re-Imagined by Phantogram). To see the full track list for the album view below.

Postulous has a very sci-fi sound to it, with the steel drums and the constant vibration sound in the background. When they start to sing, they have an electro tone to it, however once the chorus comes it is turned down and we hear Phantogram’s voice.

The unique thing about the chorus is the start of it. You can hear them sing clearly but then it slowly turns back into the electronic tone, then nothing but the vibrations.

According to a press release Josh Carter said, “I have been a fan of their music for quite some time and am so excited to be a part of this project. I really enjoyed working on this remix because I didn’t feel like I was stepping on the original integrity of the song, but rather pieced together their collage-like music in a different way that allowed me to pay tribute to the original and shake hands and communicate with the original sonic landscape.”

Listen to Postulous (Re-Imagined by Phantogram), stream below. For more stories about the artist click here.

Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired tracklist:

1. Bread and Circus (Re-imagined by Mat Mitchell)

2. Apocalyptical (Re-imagined by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross)

3. The Underwhelming (Re-imagined by Juliette Commagere)

4. Grey Area (Re-imagined by Troy Van Leeuwen & Tony Hajjar)

5. Theorem (Re-imagined by Sarah Jones & Jordan Fish)

6. UPGrade (Re-imagined by Justin Chancellor & Scott Kirkland)

7. Bullet Train To Iowa (Re-imagined by Alessandro Cortini)

8. Personal Prometheus (Re-imagined by Greg Edwards)

9. A Singularity (Re-imagined by Carina Round)

10. Postulous (Re-imagined by Phantogram)

11. Fake Affront (Re-imagined by Gunnar Olsen)

12. Bedlamite (Re-imagined by Daniel P. Carter)