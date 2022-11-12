Type O Negative Denies Reunion But Says Band ‘Deserves Celebration’

Home News Gracie Chunes November 12th, 2022 - 10:35 AM

Metal band Type O Negative deny a reunion. The band’s career came to a stop in 2010 after the death of frontman Peter Steele. Former drummer Johnny Kelly said “I don’t know if I would ever wanna do something like take it on the road or… It could never be a reunion; Peter’s not there, so it’s impossible to call it a reunion,” regarding a reunion.

Steele not only did vocals but also played the bass, meaning in order to do any kind of reunion, the band would need someone to sing and a bassist. Kelly told the Loaded podcast that discussion of a reunion was “coffee talk,” but if they did manage to put something together, he would want a female on vocals. “[Steele] would get off on seeing a girl sing his songs, seeing a female sing them. And it would really stress the point of doing something as a tribute instead of trying to recreate something.”

Despite this, Kelly continued to stress that there had never been any “serious consideration” as to whether they should do something to honor Steele. Rather, the band has been in the works of reissuing some of their music. Type O Negative‘s second album, The Origin of the Feces, will be reissued with a scratch and sniff cover. The album Dead Again will be getting reissued for its 15 year anniversary on Friday, November 25. (Loudwire)