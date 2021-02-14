Peter Murphy Announces Beggars Banquet Vinyl Reissue Series

Home News Krista Marple February 14th, 2021 - 9:06 PM

Former Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy has announced vinyl reissues for all five of his solo releases under Beggars Banquet Records. Along with the previously released solo work from Murphy, his brand new album titled The Last and Only Star will also be included in the reissue release.

The reissue release is set to take place starting at the beginning of April and will be released in a series of three over a couple of weeks. According to a press release, each of his albums will be pressed onto colored vinyl and was available to purchase as a box set, which was limited to 500 copies worldwide but has already sold out. Preorders for the release are available for purchase now.

Back in 1986 is when Murphy’s solo career first started to begin. His debut album Should The World Fail To Fall Apart was released that same year. He was also the frontman for the English band Bauhaus, which formed in 1978. Murphy created 10 studio albums with the band before he went on to pursue his solo career.

Although Murphy moved on from performing with Bauhaus, he has reconciled with the band members to perform live shows together in past years. Most recently, the original members of the band got together for a show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The show took place in late November and was the second show the original band played together. The starting lineup of Bauhaus played their final show together in December of that year.

The reunion shows took place just a few short months after Murphy suffered a heart attack in August that year. Because of that, Murphy had undergone heart surgery. it wasn’t long after that before it was expected that he would fully recover from the surgery. The singer had several tour dates scheduled as well as four New York Residency dates planned at the (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York City.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva