Gaslight Anthem Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Today rock band Gaslight Anthem are following last year’s acclaimed return to action with a spring headlining tour which will highlight the band’s first live shows in the Southern US since 2015. Things kick off on May 1 at Houston with stops in Atlanta, Nashville and Atlantic City. Also the tour will include special guests Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe.

The Gaslight Anthem is set for a top-billed performance at Atlanta, GA’s Shaky Knees Music Festival, set for Saturday, May 6. Additional live dates will be announced soon.

The band made their long-awaited return to the road last year with their first world headline tour in four years. Hailed by Kerrang! as “an amazing, career-spanning 21-song setlist…(that) celebrated all eras of their music,” the tour lit up stages across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom before performing in October with a sold-out home state finale at Holmdel, NJ’s PNC Bank Arts Center.

Gaslight Anthem are Brian Fallon (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Alex Rosamilia (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Levine (bass guitar, backing vocals) and Benny Horowitz (drums, percussion, backing vocals).

Artist presales began on Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00 am (local). Local/venue presales began on Thursday, February 16 at 10:00 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, February 16 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales began Friday, February 17 at 10:00 am (local). For full details and ticket information, please see www.thegaslightanthem.com.

US TOUR 2023 Dates

5/1 – Houston, TX – House of Blues * †

5/2 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater †

5/3 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom †

5/6 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival ^

5/7 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall *

5/9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution * †

5/10 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live * †

5/12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz * †

5/14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium †

5/16 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte T

5/17 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live * †

5/19 – Atlantic City, NJ – Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino * †

5/20 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Outer Harbor Site *

5/21 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale * †

5/23 – Portland, ME – The State Theatre *

5/25 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center *

5/26 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount *

5/27 – LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *