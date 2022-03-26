The Gaslight Anthem Tease New Album & Tour Following Confirmation Of “Full Time Status”

Home News Lauren Floyd March 26th, 2022 - 1:09 PM

New Jersey punk band The Gaslight Anthem seem to be out of hibernation for the long-run! Fans got to experience the group in 2018 through a few live shows in celebration of The ’59 Sound before the band went back into an indefinite hiatus to recharge their batteries, according to mxdwn, but this time they may be back for good.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, The Gaslight Anthem said they will announce a tour in a couple days and teased their sixth LP, a follow-up album from their 2014 Get Hurt. Frontman Brian Fallon writes:

“Hello everyone, Brian here. I hate to disappoint you, but I need to inform you that there will not be a 10th anniversary Handwritten Tour, or a documentary… However, I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band. We’ll be announcing a lot of tour dates in the next couple of days. We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us.”

