Black Country, New Road Share New Concert Film, Their First Release Since Singer Isaac Wood Left

According to pitchfork.com band Black Country, New Road have announced they released a new concert film which chronicles the band’s three shows at London’s Bush Hall from last December. The performances are filled with new material which was written when frontman and co-founder Isaac Wood left the group early last year.

Each performance features different visuals which corresponds with the stage sets, inspiration by school plays, pastoral scenes and a fictitious and. a haunted pizza parlor called I Ain’t Alfredo No Ghosts. The video was directed by Greg Barnes and mixed by John Parish.

The latest material is the band’s first since releasing Ants From Up There and the eight songs are written and composed by the remaining band members Tyler Hyde (bass, vocals), May Kershaw (piano, vocals), Jockstrap’s Georgia Ellery (violin, vocals), Lewis Evans (saxophone, vocals), Luke Mark (guitar), and Charlie Wayne (drums).

In a the article Kershaw, Mark and Evans did a joint statement regarding the music and the visuals from the previous performances.

“We didn’t want to do a studio album, We wrote the new tracks specifically to perform live, so we thought it might be a nice idea to put out a performance.” said Kershaw

Mark added: “We thought: if we’re gonna do a film, then make it personable. And a lot of our fans, especially when we were putting this stuff together, played a huge part in spreading the songs which meant that people could listen to them without us putting them out in the first place. It felt good to do the film in a way that involved the people who’ve been vital to keeping the whole thing afloat.”

Evans chimed in with: “We came up with fake plays. We wrote a fake synopsis, dressed as the characters, and made programs and sets for each play. It was really exciting and made it a lot more fun.”